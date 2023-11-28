Teen ID’d as victim of deadly crash near Pamplico; driver charged, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The name of the teen killed in a Florence Country crash has been released as the county’s coroner says one person was charged in the crash.

Nyasia Jamary Crawford, 16, of Pamplico, died in the Wednesday crash, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Lutcken also said the other driver involved in the crash has since been charged.

The crash happened around 5:49 p.m. on West Seven Mile Road near Babys Drive and involved a 2009 Nissan Altima and a 2002 GMC Yukon.

The two cars collided when, according to Lutcken, the charged driver crossed the center line, hitting Crawford’s car. The charged driver was also hurt in the crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the lead investigating agency.

WMBF has reached out to the highway patrol to learn the name of the suspect and his charges.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

