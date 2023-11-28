Submit a Tip
SC sheriff’s office announces passing of retired bloodhound

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, SC (WMBF) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a bloodhound who worked for the agency for several years.

Lillie came to the sheriff’s office from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office in the summer of 2017.

After the transfer, Lillie became an important part of the team.

In March 2020, Lillie tracked down suspects, one of whom was wanted for armed robbery, who ran from a stolen car after a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Over a year later, in December of 2021, Lillie was part of a team that helped catch four youths who ran away from Camp Bennettsville in Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office said.

“Sheriff Cambo Streater is thankful for Lillie’s years of service to Chesterfield County,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office reads.

At the time of her passing, Lillie was retired and living her best life with Deputy Jared Carroll and his family.

It is unclear how old Lillie was.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

