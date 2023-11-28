Submit a Tip
S.C. Dept. of Disabilities and Special Needs employee accused of stealing from vulnerable adults

Vanessa Ann Brantley
Vanessa Ann Brantley(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation found that a Marion County woman was stealing from those she was supposed to care for, according to the sheriff’s office.

A representative with the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs filed a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office about an employee possibly taking money from a vulnerable adult.

A joint investigation began between the two agencies, and in August, 39-year-old Vanessa Ann Brantley turned herself in.

She was charged with two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and terminated from her job with SCDDSN.

But then in October, the SCDDSN once again reached out to investigators.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that the SCDDSN uncovered five additional instances of financial exploitation by Brantley after doing an extensive audit.

The agency said in her position at SCDDSN, Brantley had access to the finances of those in her care.

Records revealed that she stole over $1,600 from residents and made a number of personal purchases with that money.

Brantley was arrested again on Nov. 2 and served five new warrants of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

