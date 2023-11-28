Police arrest ‘dangerous’ Loris man without incident

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Police Department said the man they told the public to look out for is now behind bars.

In an update, police said Michael Griffin, 32, was arrested at his home Monday without incident. He was then taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and served his warrants.

Griffin, 32, was wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to animals causing death.

He is accused of threatening his long-time girlfriend after killing her dog. Police said he beat the dog repeatedly onto the concrete, killing the animal.

While searching for Griffin, authorities said he “should be considered dangerous.”

Griffin is currently still booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bond was set for two of his charges but not for a violation of probation charge.

He was also arrested back in July in connection to an assault and an alleged attempt to evade police.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.