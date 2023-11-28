Submit a Tip
Police arrest ‘dangerous’ Loris man without incident

Michael Griffin, 32, was wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to...
Michael Griffin, 32, was wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to animals causing death.(Loris Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LORIS, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Police Department said the man they told the public to look out for is now behind bars.

In an update, police said Michael Griffin, 32, was arrested at his home Monday without incident. He was then taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and served his warrants.

Griffin, 32, was wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to animals causing death.

He is accused of threatening his long-time girlfriend after killing her dog. Police said he beat the dog repeatedly onto the concrete, killing the animal.

While searching for Griffin, authorities said he “should be considered dangerous.”

Griffin is currently still booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bond was set for two of his charges but not for a violation of probation charge.

He was also arrested back in July in connection to an assault and an alleged attempt to evade police.

