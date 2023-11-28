Plant lovers brace for cold weather this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many “green thumbers” are preparing for the season’s first freeze.

Conway resident Reggie Gosnell said he has about an acre and a half of land filled with a variety of plants and is now adding to his collection.

And while WMBF’s First Alert Forecast shows temperatures dropping to the low 30s this week, Gosnell said he’s ready, and even planning ahead.

“Just getting everything cut back, you’re getting all the foliage clipped back down so you have new sprouts and the product produced in the spring,” Gosnell said.

Southern Scapes Landscaping and Garden Center owner Jenna Hudson said the days before drastic weather changes can be challenging for her clients since many have recently moved to the Grand Strand.

“We usually look at bringing in any of your potted plants,” Hudson explained. “Those root systems are going to be more exposed since they’re above the ground so we recommend bringing those in so that they can be protected from the cooler nights. Anything that you can’t bring in, if it is in bloom or it has new growth on it, we recommend covering that with some type of insulating material like a plant blanket or something that’s not necessarily plastic.”

Hudson also recommended watering plants ahead of cold nights as the water in the soil will help raise the humidity just above the ground keeping plants more insolated.

Other plant dads, like Lorene Jones, said he’s ready to nurture his current plants the best way possible.

“Most of the plants I have are pretty durable,” he said. “I don’t really have to cover the, but some of my fruit plants I am going to try to cover them with the upcoming frost coming up. Other than that, just staying on top of the directions and I’m not a monster green thumb guy but you know just keeping it done.”

As for Gosnell, he’s already ahead of the game.

“It’s going to get pretty cool, I think for the next couple of evenings, so if you want to keep them as long as you possibly can, it be good to cover them or bring them inside,” he recommended.

Hudson added that it’s a good idea to shut off irrigation systems to prevent water from freezing ahead of the cold weather.

