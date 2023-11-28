Panthers owner to address Reich firing, introduce interim coach Chris Tabor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after firing head coach Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is holding a news conference to address the situation and introduce interim head coach Chris Tabor.

Tepper, who is now on his sixth head coach in as many years as an owner, bought the team from founder Jerry Richardson ahead of the 2018 season. Since then, the Panthers have gone 30-63, which is second-worst in the NFL over that span.

In addition to having a host of coaches, the Panthers have also had 12 quarterbacks throw a regular-season pass. Of those players, 10 started at least one game. The hope is now, though, that rookie No. 1 pick Bryce Young can be the answer.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is under fire once more after missing on another head-coaching hire.

Through his first 10 NFL games, Young has underwhelmed, in part due to his surrounding cast, but also partially due to his own mistakes. During his young career, he has passed for just nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Aside from Young, the Panthers 2023 season has been a mess. Their 1-10 start was far from expected, and the offense ranks 29th and 30th in points and yards per game, and has surrendered the fourth-most sacks.

The defense, which has played well with all things considered, has given up the sixth-fewest yards per game, but has allowed the third-most points because it keeps being put in non-ideal situations by the offense.

Whoever Tepper hires as his next head coach has the tall task of resurrecting Carolina’s offense and developing Young. For now though, that responsibility rests upon the shoulders of Tabor.

Tabor has spent the past two seasons as the Panthers’ special teams coordinator as has 15 seasons of NFL coaching experience under his belt, and more than 25 years of total experience. He is credited with engineering a dramatic turnaround of Carolina’s special teams unit.

Both Tabor and Tepper will speak at Tuesday’s news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. WBTV will have live coverage on-air and online, and will have a live preview on its streaming platforms beginning around 10:15.

