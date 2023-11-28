North Myrtle Beach opts out of nationwide class action lawsuit

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously decided not to join a class action lawsuit in a special-called meeting that lasted less than five minutes on Monday.

The settlement is against companies like DuPont that make foaming chemical products used in items ranging from nonstick cookware to firefighting foam.

The suit alleges that “forever chemicals,” also known as PFAS, from these products have seeped into the water.

However, at the council meeting, city leaders said they were not ready to commit to the settlement.

“If we need to sue in the future, we’d be allowed to,” North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said. “Whereas if we sign with this settlement, it will prevent us from ever going back.”

North Myrtle Beach Public Works Director Kevin Blayton said the suit is due to the Environmental Protection Agency looking to increase regulations of PFAS in drinking water.

But he said the city doesn’t produce the vast majority of its own drinking water. Rather, they’re concerned about the city’s wastewater.

“We feel like it is premature at this point to participate in the class action litigation,” Blayton said.

Blayton said if the EPA expands forever chemical regulations to also include wastewater, it would be expensive for the city to treat.

If they accept the settlement now, they won’t be allowed to sue to cover those costs.

“We don’t know the full extent of the regulations on how much that would cost the city to comply with those regulations,” Blayton explained.

Blayton said 98% of the city’s water comes from Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.

Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority CEO Christy Everett said their board already decided not to partake in the settlement.

She said it’ll be expensive to meet the expected EPA standards and under the settlement, those costs won’t be adequately paid by the companies that allegedly caused the pollution.

“The class action settlement, which is nationwide, if it holds as it currently is presented, will not provide utilities with adequate capital funding or long-term operational funding to offset the expenses that water utilities are going to have to incur as a result of the settlement,” Everett said. “Those costs of course will be transferred to our rate payers.”

The Myrtle Beach City Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss a similar agenda item regarding whether or not to participate in the settlement. The deadline to opt in or out is in a couple of weeks.

