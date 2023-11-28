North Myrtle Beach aims to create living shoreline with community’s help

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of North Myrtle Beach is aiming to create a living shoreline in an effort to preserve its beaches for years to come.

In order to do this, the city needs the community’s help.

On Tuesday, the city will host volunteers at the North Myrtle Beach Parks and Sports Complex from 1 to 4 p.m. to build manufactured wire reefs, also known as MWRs. They’re small cages made of wood and wire.

Once oyster shells are added, though, oysters will be attracted to the cages.

Kevin Swain, a wildlife biologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said with time, the MWRs will grow into pillars in the shoreline ecosystem.

“It’ll basically, within a few years, turn into this fully developed oyster reef,” Swain said.

The term “living shoreline” means the barrier protecting the beaches from erosion is made of living organisms, making it a greener, more natural solution. Additionally, living shorelines don’t erode over time like other kinds of barriers.

“That allows any of that sediment that’s being eroded away by that tidal energy to actually build up behind these oyster reefs and allow all of that spartina grass and all that good marsh grass to extend forward and actually take over all that newly available sediment that’s been deposited there,” Swain explained.

Swain said the reefs will not just allow for more plant growth, but they’ll attract wildlife as well, increasing the overall biodiversity in the area. There will be more fish, crustaceans and even microscopic organisms.

That’s not all, though. The community will even notice an improvement in the water quality along the reefs.

“Once these are all established and have adult oysters on them, these oysters are actually filtering water to feed. So, you’re getting improved water quality in the site, as well,” Swain said.

He added that an adult oyster can filter several gallons of water each hour.

Lauren Eckersley, a spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said they’re simply doing their best to preserve their beautiful beaches.

“We observed that nature needed a little bit of help, so we stepped up to do our part,” Eckersley said.

Swain said he expects to have the MWRs in the water sometime next spring or summer.

Additionally, there will be signs alerting boaters, beachgoers and fishers to the oyster reef, advising them not to harvest the oysters. He said the MWRs will be visible to those at the beach during low tide.

