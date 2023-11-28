Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach votes not to join national lawsuit over ‘forever chemicals’

City of Myrtle Beach
City of Myrtle Beach(Madison Martin)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach is joining another Grand Strand city in opting out of a class action lawsuit.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea confirmed the Myrtle Beach City Council voted Tuesday morning to opt out of a $3 million settlement against DuPont. The company makes foaming chemical products used in items ranging from nonstick cookware to firefighting foam.

The settlement stems from a nationwide suit alleging that “forever chemicals,” also known as PFAS, from these products have seeped into the water.

The city council did not talk much about the settlement before voting, according to Kruea, who said there is too little information on forever chemicals. Kruea added they are not sure if the chemical is in the area’s water supply.

The city of North Myrtle Beach voted to opt out of the settlement on Monday, in part saying they were not ready to commit to the settlement. By accepting the settlement now, the city would not be able to sue down the road if regulation against the chemicals expands, possibly costing the city more money to treat for PFAS.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, exposure to certain PFAS has been associated with increased rates of cancers, birth defects and other adverse health impacts.

RELATED COVERAGE: ‘We want the wrongdoer to pay’: SC attorney general sues over toxic ‘forever chemicals’

