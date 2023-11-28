Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Monday marks five years since Lumberton teen’s body found; suspect still awaiting trial

The kidnapping and murder of the teenager sent shockwaves throughout Lumberton and put a national spotlight on the small community.
By Julia Richardson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - It’s a somber anniversary for a Lumberton family whose loved one’s body was found in a muddy pit after authorities said she was abducted.

Monday marked five years since the 13-year-old Hania Aguilar’s body was found in a wooded area off Wire Grass Road, but her family is still waiting for justice.

The kidnapping and murder of the teenager sent shockwaves throughout Lumberton and put a national spotlight on the small community.

PAST COVERAGE:

Aguilar disappeared on Nov. 5, 2018 as she was waiting to be taken to school outside of her home at Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton.

The search for her was extensive.

Authorities followed more than 800 leads and conducted about 500 interviews.

Almost two weeks after finding her body, the FBI and the Lumberton Police Department arrested Michael McClellan.

A bond hearing was held Monday for the suspect charged in the death of Hania Aguilar. (Source:...
A bond hearing was held Monday for the suspect charged in the death of Hania Aguilar. (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

McClellan allegedly forced Aguilar into an SUV outside of her home.

He was charged with ten felonies, including murder, forcible rape and kidnapping. The state of North Carolina has said it will seek the death penalty, but at this point, WMBF News has not been able to confirm a trial date.

Court records show McClellan is expected to have a hearing in the case on Dec. 4.

WMBF News has reached out to the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office several times to find out what will happen during that hearing. We have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant
Coroner identifies young North Carolina woman killed in weekend crash
G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill
Police investigate after reports of several shots fired outside Longs area bar
Showers at times through tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Quick-hitting showers to end the weekend

Latest News

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 6 p.m. Monday to the wreck in the area...
1 hurt after two-car crash along Highway 501 in Conway area
Colder weather arrives overnight
FIRST ALERT: Chilly weather moving-in, weekend changes ahead
The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement (CERRA) released its 2023 South...
South Carolina teacher shortage reaches unprecedented high for another year
A wooden walkover leading to a beach in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach aims to create living shoreline with community’s help