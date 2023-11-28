Monday marks five years since Lumberton teen’s body found; suspect still awaiting trial

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - It’s a somber anniversary for a Lumberton family whose loved one’s body was found in a muddy pit after authorities said she was abducted.

Monday marked five years since the 13-year-old Hania Aguilar’s body was found in a wooded area off Wire Grass Road, but her family is still waiting for justice.

The kidnapping and murder of the teenager sent shockwaves throughout Lumberton and put a national spotlight on the small community.

PAST COVERAGE:

Aguilar disappeared on Nov. 5, 2018 as she was waiting to be taken to school outside of her home at Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton.

The search for her was extensive.

Authorities followed more than 800 leads and conducted about 500 interviews.

Almost two weeks after finding her body, the FBI and the Lumberton Police Department arrested Michael McClellan.

A bond hearing was held Monday for the suspect charged in the death of Hania Aguilar. (Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

McClellan allegedly forced Aguilar into an SUV outside of her home.

He was charged with ten felonies, including murder, forcible rape and kidnapping. The state of North Carolina has said it will seek the death penalty, but at this point, WMBF News has not been able to confirm a trial date.

Court records show McClellan is expected to have a hearing in the case on Dec. 4.

WMBF News has reached out to the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office several times to find out what will happen during that hearing. We have not yet heard back.

