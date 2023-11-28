‘Making everybody accountable’: Marlboro County sheriff addresses rise in property crime

MARLOBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The State Law Enforcement Division’s 2022 Annual Crime report shows Marlboro County saw the fifth highest rise in the state for property crime.

But the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said seeing the rise in numbers isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The sheriff’s office attributes the increase to greater transparency and hard work by his deputies.

“Things maybe might not have been done right in the past, we’re making everybody accountable,” said Sheriff Larry McNeil.

Property crimes range from larceny and destruction to burglary and breach of trust. While an increase in these crimes could be concerning, McNeil said the numbers are on the rise because more people than ever feel comfortable reporting the crimes.

“People now have more confidence in us,” said McNeil.

McNeil said his team is working to improve upon the numbers, by making sure deputies also enter all crimes into their database system.

“If you go on a call, we need to know what’s the outcome of that call,” said McNeil.

However, deputies will not just be keeping the information to themselves, McNeil said his office will continue to be transparent about their crime numbers. McNeil said he believes transparency creates trust in the community.

“The eyes and ears of who we are isn’t us, it’s actually the public itself,” McNeil explained.

He said the transparency is paying off, resulting in more calls for service.

“We got over 2,000 more calls this year than last year. So that’s a lot of calls,” McNeil said.

Despite the rise in property crimes, the SLED report reveals instances of murder, robbery and sexual assault have all decreased in Marlboro County.

