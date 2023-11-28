Leaders defer proposal to annex nearly 500 acres into Conway to build over 1,400 homes

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A proposal that could bring a mixed-use development and hundreds of homes to Conway was pushed back again.

The Conway Planning Commission held a special meeting Monday night where a request to annex 486 acres of Horry County property into the city limits was placed back on the agenda.

The request was deferred during the planning commission meeting in October without any discussion.

The developer is requesting to annex property that’s located at Highway 378 and Juniper Bay Road, Dayton Drive, Airport Road and Dunn Shortcut Road into the city of Conway limits, and rezoning it to be a Planned Development District.

The planned development would be developed into five single-family residential phases, two flex phases that allow for residential and commercial uses, two commercial phases and amenity areas that include a 22-acre park and trail dedication.

During Monday’s meeting, the developers said the residential phases would contain 1,459 residential lots.

They also explained if the flex phases include multi-family units, that could create an additional 308 units or townhomes, which could bring the total number of homes to 1,767.

Several people spoke out against the proposed planned development.

Some said that traffic along Juniper Bay Road is already backed up. While others were concerned about possible flooding issues due to two swamps that are near the area that residents said fill up during heavy rainfall.

The developer said that they have worked with the SCDOT for eight months to identify the needed traffic improvements, which include widening Highway 378 to five lines and realigning Dirty Branch and Airport roads.

As for the flooding issues, the developer said that there are no flood zones that have been identified on the property.

During the public input session, some residents were in favor because they want to be annexed into the city of Conway rather than being in the county.

After the public input, the planning commission decided to defer the request so they could hold a workshop to discuss it in more detail with the applicants.

The date of the workshop has not been scheduled.

