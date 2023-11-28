Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

‘It was exciting’: Expectant mother tags her first buck while being 8 months pregnant

Casie Biberdorf filled her buck tag while she was hunting in North Dakota. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRASSY BUTTE, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A hunter in North Dakota tagged her first buck while she was recently hunting with her husband and daughter.

KFYR reports that Casie Biberdorf filled her buck tag near the Grassy Butte area last weekend.

And what made the moment even more special for Biberdorf she was able to catch the deer while being eight months pregnant.

Biberdorf said she’s been waiting for years to get drawn for a tag and she was determined to get her first this year.

“We knew this deer was down there,” Biberdorf said. “We were looking for him when we came upon him, I got my opportunity to shoot. So, I did. It was exciting.”

According to Biberdorf, she killed the buck in one shot from about 100 yards out.

She said the best part of the day was also spending time with her family, including her husband and 7-year-old daughter.

As for the baby, he’s due on Dec. 22. Biberdorf said they don’t have a name picked out yet, but Hunter might have to be in the running.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies young North Carolina woman killed in weekend crash
G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill
Police investigate after reports of several shots fired outside Longs area bar
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 6 p.m. Monday to the wreck in the area...
1 hurt after two-car crash along Highway 501 in Conway area
It happened around 5:18 a.m. Monday on Highway 71.
1 killed in Robeson County hit-and-run; suspect at large

Latest News

FILE -- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on...
US tells Israel any ground campaign in southern Gaza must limit further civilian displacement
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
Mysterious illness in dogs now reported in at least 14 states
According to a GoFundMe page, the home was that of K-9 trainer Sherman Holbrook and his...
K-9 trainer in mourning after losing all 17 dogs in fire on Thanksgiving Day
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire