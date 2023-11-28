How you can help a local nonprofit this Giving Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The busiest shopping days of the year are over, and nonprofits are hoping you can spare some extra change for those in need this Giving Tuesday.

Many of us spent Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping for loved ones, but Helping Hands of Myrtle Beach wants you to spend money on strangers.

The nonprofit hopes Giving Tuesday can give them a boost, helping even more families pay their rent, utilities and buy gas this holiday season.

You can also donate food to their food pantry, which helps feed around 100 people a day.

Volunteer Richard Ward Jr. said he’s seen firsthand the impact your help and Giving Tuesday can make.

“I just love to see when people come in to get food and seeing all the smiles on their faces knowing they’re gonna eat good,” Ward said. “I hope it makes them feel good. It would certainly serve the community because there are a lot of hungry people out there.”

The nonprofit’s executive director, Tracey Gardner, said whether you donate money, food or hygiene products, your generosity can make a big difference.

“I think the cost of living in general, the cost of groceries and the holidays on top of it, make it really hard for families,” Gardner said. “So, right now is a great time to give and donate.

You can donate online by clicking here or drop off items at their door located at 1411 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Gardner said if you can’t donate money or canned goods, they’re always looking for volunteers.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.