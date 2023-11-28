FIRST ALERT: Widespread freezing temperatures tonight, soggy weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some of the season’s coldest weather arrives Wednesday morning.

COLD WEATHER AHEAD

Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, heading into the 20s for most spots. Areas inland of the Waterway head into the mid-20s, holding in the upper-20s along the Grand Strand. Despite sunny skies Wednesday, we’ll struggle to climb out of the upper 40s through the afternoon.

Another round of freezing temperatures and frost is likely Thursday morning. Warmer weather will slowly filter back in as we climb through the upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

More frost likely through Thursday morning (WMBF)

BIG WEEKEND CHANGES

Much warmer weather arrives this weekend, along with better rain chances. Temperatures will soar, pushing back near 70° Friday through Sunday.

Most of the rain arrives Friday and Saturday (WMBF)

Rain chances begin to ramp up into Friday afternoon, with scattered downpours throughout the evening. We’ll catch a brief break Saturday morning ahead of more downpours late Saturday through Sunday morning. We’ll again dry out as we move into Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances increase throughout Saturday (WMBF)

