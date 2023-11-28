FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning issued, coldest air of the season arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The coldest weather so far this season arrives Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. A FREEZE WARNING is out for the Grand Strand as the growing season will officially come to an end.

TODAY

Don’t sleep on the colder temperatures this morning. Heavier jackets and coats will be needed as you step out the door this morning with temperatures in the 30s.

A few fair weather clouds this morning will give way to more sunshine today. Regardless, it's breezy and cold for November standards here in the Carolinas. (WMBF)

Despite full sunshine, northwest winds will remain breezy and keep temperatures limited. Highs today will struggle to reach the lower 50s.

COLDEST AIR SO FAR

The coldest weather of the week arrives tonight and into Wednesday morning, prompting the Freeze Warning for the Grand Strand. It’s important to note that inland locations are not under a Freeze Warning due to the growing season already ending several weeks ago in those spots. Inland locations will still be COLD tonight.

Get ready for the coldest night of the season. It's a cold night with temperatures in the 20s and 30s! (WMBF)

We will wake up Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 20s inland of the Waterway. Along the Grand Strand, we’ll be below freezing as well but should remain around 30°. Regardless, it’s a frigid start and temperatures will struggle the entire day.

High temperatures on Wednesday will only top out in the upper 40s for Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs struggling to reach 50°. (WMBF)

Thursday will again start below-freezing, but we’ll begin the next warming trend into the afternoon, climbing into the upper 50s.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

Warmer weather returns this weekend, but we welcome several chances of showers with it. We expect our first round of downpours to arrive Friday afternoon.

Rain chances increase with warmer weather for the weekend. The best chance of rain arrives LATE Saturday night and throughout the day on Sunday. (WMBF)

We should catch a break in the rain chances on Saturday morning, with a second round of rain arriving late Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. The second round of rain will continue through the overnight hours and through most of the day on Sunday.

