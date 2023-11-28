Coroner IDs 25-year-old killed in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man killed in a Saturday morning shooting.

Jaizon Paige, 25, of Florence, was the victim, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken. An autopsy on Paige’s body is being held at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Heritage Lane, where police found Paige dead at the scene.

Details of what led up to the shooting have not been released. No suspects or arrests have been announced in the case either.

The Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.