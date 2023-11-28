CCU quarterback entering the transfer portal

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s Jarrett Guest took to social media Tuesday, announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal for his last year of eligibility.

Guest, a redshirt senior, has played several times this season, starting for an injured Grayson McCall.

Guest said he is excited for the next chapter but will always cherish his time at Coastal Carolina.

His full statement can be viewed below:

I would like to thank Coastal Carolina University for giving me this great opportunity. I have made relationships that will last a lifetime in my time here. I will always be a proud alumni. With that being said, I have officially entered my name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for my final year of eligibility.

Excited for the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/9u2h0R10t5 — Jarrett Guest (@GuestJarrett) November 28, 2023

