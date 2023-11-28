Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is making his fifth trip to Colorado today, tomorrow his speech will tout investments in clean energy manufacturing while also going after one of his most vocal critics in the House of Representatives.

The President will visit Pueblo’s CS Wind factory, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world. The White House said in a statement the President’s trip is aimed at mobilizing investments in clean energy manufacturing and creating good-paying jobs.

“I signed the Inflation Reduction Act to grow the industries of the future right here at home, including electric vehicles and clean energy,” said Biden on Monday.

Pueblo is right in the heart of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which is represented by one of the President’s chief critics, Representative Lauren Boebert. A self-described MAGA Republican, she said families in her district are being crushed by inflation and so-called “Bidenomics.”

But the President pushed back on Monday. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to push back on Republican — MAGA Republicans so far, but they haven’t given up. They haven’t given up. They still want to undo this progress we’re making,” he said.

Biden will discuss how his policies have created good-paying jobs in communities across the country, including in Colorado’s third congressional district.

Last year, Boebert joined every House Republican in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act — which invests heavily in clean energy production.

According to the White House since the President took office, companies have announced more than $6 billion in clean energy and manufacturing investments in Colorado.

