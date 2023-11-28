Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is making his fifth trip to Colorado today, tomorrow his speech will tout investments in clean energy manufacturing while also going after one of his most vocal critics in the House of Representatives.

The President will visit Pueblo’s CS Wind factory, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world. The White House said in a statement the President’s trip is aimed at mobilizing investments in clean energy manufacturing and creating good-paying jobs.

“I signed the Inflation Reduction Act to grow the industries of the future right here at home, including electric vehicles and clean energy,” said Biden on Monday.

Pueblo is right in the heart of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which is represented by one of the President’s chief critics, Representative Lauren Boebert. A self-described MAGA Republican, she said families in her district are being crushed by inflation and so-called “Bidenomics.”

But the President pushed back on Monday. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to push back on Republican — MAGA Republicans so far, but they haven’t given up. They haven’t given up. They still want to undo this progress we’re making,” he said.

Biden will discuss how his policies have created good-paying jobs in communities across the country, including in Colorado’s third congressional district.

Last year, Boebert joined every House Republican in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act — which invests heavily in clean energy production.

According to the White House since the President took office, companies have announced more than $6 billion in clean energy and manufacturing investments in Colorado.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies young North Carolina woman killed in weekend crash
G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill
Police investigate after reports of several shots fired outside Longs area bar
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 6 p.m. Monday to the wreck in the area...
1 hurt after two-car crash along Highway 501 in Conway area
It happened around 5:18 a.m. Monday on Highway 71.
1 killed in Robeson County hit-and-run; suspect at large

Latest News

Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
The town council disbanded the entire election commission in early November.
Atlantic Beach moves to reinstate town election commission, remove 1 member
Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley made a campaign stop in...
Nikki Haley hosts town hall event in Beaufort County
The president confirmed the girl, whose parents were killed in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by...
American girl spent 4th birthday as hostage of Hamas, Biden says
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives before an NCAA...
Trump draws cheers in Nikki Haley’s backyard at Clemson-South Carolina game