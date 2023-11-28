Submit a Tip
Behind the Badge: 56-year-old rookie officer assigned to patrol Conway’s downtown district

A familiar face to some residents and business owners has hit the streets of downtown Conway on a new assignment as one of the city’s newest officers.
By Eric Richards
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A familiar face to some residents and business owners has hit the streets of downtown Conway on a new assignment as one of the city’s newest officers.

Officer Kipp McDowell has started his law enforcement career at the ripe age of 56.

“This past January, my dad passed away and I was counseling with my current pastor at First Baptist Church, which I’m also a part of the security team there. And he said, ‘Well, what would you be if you could be anything you wanted to be?’ I said, ‘I’d be a police officer,” McDowell said.

After discussing it with his wife, McDowell applied one day after the former officer assigned to downtown Conway retired from the force.

“I went home, talked to my wife and, she said, ‘Well, I’d like for you either to become a police officer or be quiet about becoming a police officer,” said McDowell.

Soon after applying, he was accepted and went off to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia.

“I was the oldest one in my class,” said McDowell.

After the eight-week academy, McDowell hit the streets with a field training officer before receiving his current assignment in the downtown area.

“I am the support services officer for downtown and handle clerical work with the courthouse and J. Reuben Long,” he said.

He also walks the streets of downtown and keeps in contact with visitors, business owners and residents on a daily basis.

“I’m looking for parking violations or handicap parking violations, those types of things,” said McDowell.

Recently, McDowell was in the right place at the right time around Papa’s General Store at Main and Third streets, when a crime was in progress.

“Officer McDowell happened to walk by and I told him about the situation,” said the owner of Papa’s General Store, Christopher Smith.

The situation, a shoplifter, was handled by McDowell without any issues.

“It’s good to have an officer around here because hopefully, that person will think twice when thinking about stealing from a store,” said Smith.

Kaitlyn Hughes, a manager of Ann Booth Jewelers, said she appreciates the department continuing to dedicate an officer to the downtown district.

“It’s really important to everybody, both the residents of Conway and the business owners to have that person, to know that no matter what there is someone around if we need anything,” said Hughes.

Prior to joining the force, McDowell participated in the department’s “Citizen’s Academy” which provides residents and those who work in Conway the opportunity to see the ins and outs of law enforcement.

“Being a part of the Citizen’s Academy really furthered my interest in being an officer. You get the opportunity to go on a ride-along and see what an officer does. I recommend it for everyone,” said McDowell.

McDowell looks forward to a lengthy career in Conway.

