Atlantic Beach moves to reinstate town election commission

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – At a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Atlantic Beach Town Council moved to reinstate its election commission.

The council is now in executive session to discuss “personnel matter related to the Town of Atlantic Beach Election Commission.”

This is a breaking news update. Below is the previous coverage:

The Atlantic Beach Town Council called a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the status of the town’s election commission.

The agenda shows that town councilmembers will consider rescinding the dissolution of the election commission.

The agenda also states that town councilmembers will go into executive session to discuss “personnel matter related to the Town of Atlantic Beach Election Commission.”

Leaders will also be provided legal advice related to ongoing litigation during executive session.

It all stems from the mayoral election on Nov. 7, where votes still have not been certified and has resulted in a lawsuit filed with the South Carolina Supreme Court.

The Thursday following the election, the town’s election commission counted the votes and found John David received 65 votes while Josephine Isom received 64 votes and two ballots were cast for write-in candidates.

Isom filed a protest of the certification of the mayoral election, stating that several votes were cast by people who do not live in Atlantic Beach.

The election commission then reconvened on Friday morning for a recount, but the recount could not move forward because a court reporter was not present in order to transcribe the hearing.

The election commission elected to go into recess until 2 p.m. when a court reporter could be secured.

But during the recess, the Atlantic Beach Town Council called an emergency meeting at 12:30 p.m., where the town council voted in favor of removing Joe Montgomery, Kenneth McIver and Carolyn Gore from the Municipal Election Commission for the town of Atlantic Beach and dissolving the commission.

The lawsuit filed by David claims that the emergency meeting was unlawful and didn’t meet certain requirements, which included providing public notice requirements and having an attorney present.

It’s also against state law for a municipality to not have an elections commission unless the county has taken over the election process for the city or town.

