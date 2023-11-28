Activist group to hold news conference after alleged rape at Florence County school

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Racial Justice Network is calling for changes after a reported rape inside West Florence High School.

The group is holding a news conference on Wednesday to call for a full forensic audit of Florence 1 Schools and its entire special education department.

Earlier this month, a teen, reportedly with special needs, was accused of rapping another student at West Florence High School. Police identified the teen as 17-year-old Jackson Lee Stafford.

In a news release, the group said the incident was handled “carelessly” and immediate “resolutions” must be made. In addition, they also call for “those responsible” to be reprimanded.

“We question how something like this could even happen in the first place...,” the news release from the RJN reads. “We hold the school, the superintendent, the district, and the board of trustees responsible. The community, public, and taxpayers needed to be aware of what had transpired immediately.”

Another organization, the Florence NAACP, alleged it took Florence One Schools nearly two weeks to notify parents and the community about the investigation.

The RJN also claims a sexual assault took place in 2018, and the school district failed to investigate it.

The conference starts at noon.

WMBF News reached out to the district for a statement on this conference and the RJN’s claims but has not heard back.

