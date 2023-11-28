1 killed, car overturns in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday morning crash that left one person dead.

It happened at 8:42 a.m. on Oates Highway near Andrews Mill Road. That is near the Lamar area.

A 2004 Pontiac sedan went off the right side of the road and overturned, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler. The driver was taken to the hospital, where they died.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

