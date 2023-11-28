Submit a Tip
1 hurt after two-car crash blocks parts of Highway 501 in Conway area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rushed to the hospital Monday night after a two-car crash along Highway 501 in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 6 p.m. to the wreck in the area of East Highway 501 and Myrtle Ridge Drive.

HCFR said it was a two-car crash with “confinement” and that one of the cars flipped over.

The severity of the person’s injuries has not been released at this time.

HCFR warned that lanes are blocked in the area as crews investigate the crash and clear the area. Drivers are being told to find an alternate route in order to avoid delays and for the safety of the first responders on scene.

The Conway Fire Department and Horry County Police Department are assisting in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

