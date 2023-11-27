Submit a Tip
Start a family holiday tradition at Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm

By TJ Ross
Nov. 27, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm was started by Larue Booth in 1962.

After his passing, his son Haley Booth took over operations with the help of Haley’s daughter, Lauren Booth.

The daughter-dad duo currently operate the business.

Families across the Grand Strand makes it their tradition to pick a tree for their home for the holidays.

Make your plan to visit their farm today!

