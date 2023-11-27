Start a family holiday tradition at Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm was started by Larue Booth in 1962.
After his passing, his son Haley Booth took over operations with the help of Haley’s daughter, Lauren Booth.
The daughter-dad duo currently operate the business.
Families across the Grand Strand makes it their tradition to pick a tree for their home for the holidays.
Make your plan to visit their farm today!
