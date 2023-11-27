Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Snowfall is declining across the globe, scientists say

FILE - New analysis and maps from NOAA climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New analysis and maps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.

Scientists blame rising temperatures from human-caused climate change.

They say a warmer world means precipitation is more likely to fall as rain than snow.

According to the data, there has been a 2.7% decline in annual global snowfall since 1973. It is the most notable in the area north of the tropics and south of the Arctic, where most of the world’s population resides.

While we might be seeing extreme winter storms in some areas, scientists warn that will decrease as the years go on.

A major concern from this trend is the impact on water supplies from snowpack melting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant
Showers at times through tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Quick-hitting showers to end the weekend
President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.
Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas, and hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed
LIST: Holiday events around the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Massachusetts State Police on the tarmac...
Biden to convene new supply chain council and announce 30 steps to strengthen US logistics
Three ways to save this holiday season
In a message to parents, Williams Middle School Principal Carrie Ann Brigman said a student...
Florence County middle schooler accused of having gun at school
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start; other coaches let go
FILE - Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Google will...
Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know