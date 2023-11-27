SCDNR: Fatal Orangeburg County hunting incident determined accidental

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) determined a hunting incident where a 6-year-old boy died after being shot was accidental.

The hunting incident happened on Friday, Nov. 24, near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed the boy’s identity to be Avery Davis.

According to the SCDNR, Davis was “in an elevated stand and appears to have been struck by a stray shotgun pellet from a shooter on the ground.”

The SCDNR said the investigation is still active and investigators are awaiting more information from the coroner’s report.

