SCDNR: Fatal Orangeburg County hunting incident determined accidental

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials.(Family of Avery Davis via WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) determined a hunting incident where a 6-year-old boy died after being shot was accidental.

The hunting incident happened on Friday, Nov. 24, near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed the boy’s identity to be Avery Davis.

According to the SCDNR, Davis was “in an elevated stand and appears to have been struck by a stray shotgun pellet from a shooter on the ground.”

The SCDNR said the investigation is still active and investigators are awaiting more information from the coroner’s report.

