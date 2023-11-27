Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Postal service worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, police say

The postal worker said he was robbed at gunpoint, but surveillance footage told a different story, police said.
By WTVG Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An Ohio postal worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, WTVG reports.

Investigators said Cody James Reardon, 20, made the claims on Saturday.

Several crews responded to the call because of the nature of the allegations, along with a United States Postal Inspection Service Inspector, “in search of the suspect that did not exist,” police said in court documents.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Reardon walking from his U.S. Postal Service van, looking around and then throwing a set of federal postal service keys into a yard, according to investigators.

Police say their investigation revealed the claims were “a ploy in order to get time off of work.”

Reardon faces a fifth-degree felony charge of making false alarms to a law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Showers at times through tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Quick-hitting showers to end the weekend
President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.
Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas, and hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives before an NCAA...
Trump draws cheers in Nikki Haley’s backyard at Clemson-South Carolina game

Latest News

Shop safely with tips from the Better Business Bureau
Common scams to watch out for Cyber Monday shopping
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit shops in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 24,...
Jill Biden says White House decor designed for visitors to see the holidays through a child’s eyes
Crews were called around 8:08 p.m. to the area of Cane Branch Road and Flat Top Road for a...
1 hurt in Loris-area crash
FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami....
Retailers are offering discounts on Cyber Monday
With almost three thousand candles this year, the full effect is all hand-lit by several dozens...
‘It’s now a tradition’: 24th annual Night of 1000 Candles returns to Brookgreen Gardens