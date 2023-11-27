Submit a Tip
Police investigate after reports of several shots fired outside Longs area bar

G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several shots were fired outside of a Longs area bar that was the scene of a deadly shooting nearly one year ago, according to a police report.

Horry County police officers were called around 3:30 a.m. Friday to the G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill along Highway 90 for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they met with three victims who said there was a large fight between seven to eight men.

One of the victims said they deployed pepper spray in order to break up the fight.

A police report shows that people then began to leave the location but the victims heard a man say he was getting a gun.

Shortly after, the three victims said a Jeep stopped in the road in front of the G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill and “the back seat passenger fired 5-6 rounds in their direction,” according to the police report.

The victims told police that one bullet hit a security vehicle.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The three victims were not able to identify the shooter or anyone involved in the fight.

Police tried to find the suspect’s vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

The shooting comes nearly a year after 22-year-old Emauel Melvin was shot and killed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Two other people were hurt in the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting.

Last week, the Horry County Police Department posted on Facebook stating that more tips are needed in order to help make an arrest in the case.

