Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

The Long Bay Symphony presents: Handel’s Messiah

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Long Bay Symphony presents Handel’s Messiah in three locations across December 3rd and 4th:

December 3rd at 12:30PM at Saint Michael’s Church in Murrells Inlet

December 3rd at 5:00PM at Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach.

(Patrons planning to attend the Myrtle Beach location must call to reserve seats in advance as seating is limited. To reserve a seat, please call 843-448-8379.)

December 4th at 2:30PM at All Saints Church in Pawleys Island.

Due to the generosity of the Chapin Foundation, admission to the concert is free at every location.

Learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant
Showers at times through tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Quick-hitting showers to end the weekend
President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.
Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas, and hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed
LIST: Holiday events around the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

Booth's Christmas Tree Farm
Start a family holiday tradition at Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm
Gst
Here are some tips and tricks to make sure you have a happy and safe Thanksgiving
Grand Strand Today
Check out Ocean’s Edge Salon & Spa for your next holiday gift idea
Grand Strand Today
Help Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson participate in the Salvation Army Angel Tree