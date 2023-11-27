MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Long Bay Symphony presents Handel’s Messiah in three locations across December 3rd and 4th:

December 3rd at 12:30PM at Saint Michael’s Church in Murrells Inlet

December 3rd at 5:00PM at Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach.

(Patrons planning to attend the Myrtle Beach location must call to reserve seats in advance as seating is limited. To reserve a seat, please call 843-448-8379.)

December 4th at 2:30PM at All Saints Church in Pawleys Island.

Due to the generosity of the Chapin Foundation, admission to the concert is free at every location.

