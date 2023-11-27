‘It’s now a tradition’: 24th annual Night of 1000 Candles returns to Brookgreen Gardens

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - One of the most popular holiday attractions in the Grand Strand is back at Brookgreen Gardens.

WMBF News got a sneak peek of this year’s Night of 1000 Candles, and it’s a sight to see for all generations.

“My family came last year, and they thought it was beautiful, and they wanted us to come out,” said Gage Gibson.

For Gage Gibson and his wife, Mikayla Gibson, the 24th annual Night of a Thousand Candles is something they enjoyed even through the damper weather.

“Rainy, but it’s pretty,” said Mikayla Gibson.

Staff said with this event being one of their biggest fundraisers each year, money goes directly to furthering their mission at Brookgreen of conservation and education.

With almost three thousand candles this year, the full effect is all hand-lit by several dozens of volunteers.

Organizers also told WMBF News they had a record-breaking year of 80,000 people this time last year and expect to surpass that this year.

For some couples, it was a lifetime checklist surprise.

“It’s special date night; I surprised her with tickets,” said Myrtle Beach resident Frank Maguire.

“I mean, I’ve been wanting to come here since I was a kid; I’m born and raised in Conway,” said Skyler Aldrich.

It was a surprise to new beginnings for Brock Brockman and Taylor Antley with a marriage proposal.

“You got me, you really did; I’m just excited,” said Antley.

Overall, many said it’s now the start of something they’ll add to the holiday routine for years to come.

“This is now a tradition,” said Aldrich. “As long as we’re living in Myrtle Beach, I’d like to come back here every year,”

“We just got married last year, so I think this is something that we could do every year,” said Gibson. “I mean, it is really beautiful to just come out here, and the artwork as well, it’s very interesting.”

Staff said tickets are close to being sold out but encouraged you to visit their website for updates on ticket resales.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.