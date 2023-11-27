Submit a Tip
Florence County middle schooler accused of having gun at school

In a message to parents, Williams Middle School Principal Carrie Ann Brigman said a student...
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A principal at a Florence County middle school says one of its students will be charged after a gun was found Monday.

In a message to parents, Williams Middle School Principal Carrie Ann Brigman said a student told staff another student had a gun.

The accused student was found and removed from class. After a search, Brigman said an unloaded gun was found in the student’s belongings.

Earlier in the day, a metal detector did alert when the student came into school, but no gun was found in the follow-up search, Brigman said.

The student is being charged by law enforcement and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice. In addition, the student will face “consequences according to the Student Code of Conduct.”

WMBF News has reached out to law enforcement for more information on the incident.

Part of the message Brigman wrote to parents can be viewed below:

It is unfortunate that such an incident occurred today. The students and staff who appropriately reported are commended for doing the right thing by reporting the incident. We do not condone violence of any kind in our schools. We ask that parents and the community help us to continue to educate our children about the importance of keeping schools safe and free from weapons and violence. Please know that all students and staff will be safe in the building, and the school day will proceed safely and securely as normal.

