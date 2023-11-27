FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, COLD nights ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front is moving through the area, pushing out the rain and clouds for your Monday but bringing in colder air for the start of the work week.

TODAY

Despite the wet roads for many of you this morning, the rain won’t be an issue anymore as the showers pushed east this morning. A few morning clouds will give way to clearing skies throughout the day with a strong northwest wind ushering in cooler temperatures.

Highs struggle to climb to 60 today. (WMBF)

Highs today will be in the upper 50s to around 60° with a gusty breeze.

TOMORROW

The first of many colder nights arrives tonight and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning for the Grand Strand. Inland locations will fall to the lower 30s. Make sure the kids have the layers for the bus stop tomorrow.

Plenty of sunshine tomorrow but we're colder with highs in the lower 50s. (WMBF)

Highs will struggle on Tuesday. Winds will remain stiff out of the northwest and keep temperatures in the lower 50s for highs! The extra layers will be needed for most of the day if you plan to be out and about.

COLD NIGHTS AHEAD

While the cold moves in, our coldest nights won’t arrive until Tuesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s for the Grand Strand and the middle 20s for the inland locations. These temperatures will put an end to our growing season along the Grand Strand.

We fall into the 20s and 30s providing for a cold Tuesday Night. (WMBF)

Along with the colder mornings, the afternoons will remain brisk with highs only in the lower 50s Wednesday and upper 50s on Thursday.

Get ready to break out the coat. We fall into the lower 30s Wednesday and Thursday. (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Temperatures should begin to recover as the high pressure to our north begins to weaken Thursday before pushing offshore come Friday. Rain chances will increase as winds out of the south return. Highs Friday-Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Scattered showers look to return through the weekend. We’ll have more on that later this week.

Our next round of rain will come with two systems through the weekend. (WMBF)

