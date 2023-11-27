Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Chilly weather moving-in, weekend changes ahead

Colder weather arrives overnight
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The coldest weather so far this season arrives this week.

TUESDAY

Break out the heavier jackets as much colder weather moves in. Temperatures will fall quickly overnight, heading into the mid-30s early Tuesday morning. Despite full sunshine, afternoon highs will barely reach the lower 50s.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK

The coldest weather of the week arrives on Wednesday and Thursday. We all drop below-freezing Wednesday morning, heading into the 20s inland of the Waterway. We will really struggle to rebound throughout the day, topping out in the upper 40s for Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will again start below-freezing, but we’ll begin the next warming trend into the afternoon, climbing into the upper 50s.

Coldest weather so far this season arrives this week
Coldest weather so far this season arrives this week(WMBF)

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

Much warmer weather returns this weekend, but with it, there are several chances for rain. We expect our first round of downpours to arrive late in the day on Friday. We’ll catch a brief break on Saturday morning, with more arriving late in the day. This second round will keep rain in the forecast from Saturday evening through late Sunday.

Warmer weather, rain chances return
Warmer weather, rain chances return(WMBF)
Several chances for rain over the weekend
Several chances for rain over the weekend(WMBF)

