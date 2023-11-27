Submit a Tip
Deputies issue alert for missing 85-year-old N.C. man

Robert Williams
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 85-year-old man.

Deputies said Robert Williams was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday leaving in his 2004 white F-150.

His truck has North Carolina license plate number JBT-1458.

The sheriff’s office said Williams has early signs of cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

