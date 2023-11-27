Coroner identifies young North Carolina woman killed in weekend crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash over the holiday weekend in Marlboro County.

Coroner Tim Brown said 23-year-old Alexandria Goins from Aberdeen, N.C. died in the crash early Saturday morning.

Troopers said Goins was driving a 1998 Lexus sedan on S.C. 9, when she went off the road to the right near McLean Farm Road, hit several trees and flipped over.

She was the only person inside the car and died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

