Common scams to watch out for Cyber Monday shopping

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many of you are looking for Cyber Monday steals, but don’t open the door for scammers to steal from you.

The Better Business Bureau said nearly a third of all scams reported last year were online shopping scams.

Cyber Monday is like a field day for scammers, so here are a few tips to make sure you don’t fall into the trap.

First, scammers put their blood, sweat and tears into creating fake websites that look like the real deal.

You may even get a few texts or calls trying to lure you onto these fake websites, so always check the URL for HTTPS so you know it’s secure.

You’ll also want to use your credit card when shopping online.

It makes it easier to dispute your purchase later.

The BBB’s communication specialist serving the eastern Carolinas Nicole Cordero said using a credit card can make a huge difference later.

“It offers more protection than cash,” Cordero said. “Debit cards also don’t offer the same protection. Never PayPal or Venmo a store because that’s a red flag.”

Cordero also said to always look at the return policy and keep your receipts in case your bank or credit provider asks.

If you believe you’ve been scammed, report it to the BBB’s online scam tracker by clicking here.

