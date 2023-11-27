83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of home into well shaft

SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner said an 83-year-old woman is dead after she fell about 48 feet down a well shaft that was under a more than 100-year-old home.

According to the coroner, the woman arrived at a house located on Park Avenue on Sunday to visit and assist her daughter move.

As she was walking in the kitchen at around 2 p.m., she stepped onto the weakened floor and fell through into a well shaft that was unknown to the family.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the family knew the floor was rotten. When the woman fell her daughter crawled under the house to try and locate her mother, but she could not find her, deputies said.

According to Oconee County property records, the house was originally built in 1920. It is unknown if the family knew about the well shaft under the house at this time.

The coroner identified the woman as Dorothy Louise Downey, and ruled her death accidental.

The Salem Fire Department and Oconee Emergency Services extricated the woman from the well at around 5:45 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

