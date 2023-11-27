Submit a Tip
1 killed in Robeson County hit-and-run; suspect at large

It happened around 5:18 a.m. Monday on Highway 71.
It happened around 5:18 a.m. Monday on Highway 71.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says they are searching for the man responsible for a deadly Monday hit-and-run crash.

It happened around 5:18 a.m. on Highway 71.

At the scene, troopers learned a driver drove into the path of another car, causing a head-on crash, according to a news release from NCDOT.

A witness to the crash told troopers the “at-fault driver” left his car and ran away. As of writing, authorities have not found the driver but said they have a person of interest.

“Charges will be made at the completion of the investigation or upon locating the violator,” the news release reads.

Marvin Orlando Dice Jr., 55 or 56 years old, of Red Springs, was the victim of the crash, troopers said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is helping with processing evidence.

