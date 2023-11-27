1 hurt in Loris-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue said a Sunday night crash sent one person to the hospital.

Crews were called around 8:08 p.m. to the area of Cane Branch Road and Flat Top Road for a single-vehicle crash involving a tree.

Lanes of traffic were blocked as crews responded.

It is unclear how the victim is doing now.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

