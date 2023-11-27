1 hurt in Loris-area crash
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue said a Sunday night crash sent one person to the hospital.
Crews were called around 8:08 p.m. to the area of Cane Branch Road and Flat Top Road for a single-vehicle crash involving a tree.
Lanes of traffic were blocked as crews responded.
It is unclear how the victim is doing now.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
