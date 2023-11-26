Submit a Tip
SCHP: Driver killed in Marlboro County crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Marlboro County early Saturday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the wreck happened at around 6:40 a.m. on S.C. 9 near Spears Church Road, just west of Clio.

According to Ridgeway, that’s when a 1998 Lexus sedan traveling west on S.C. 9 went off the road to the right, struck several trees and overturned.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and died at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Conway community rallies to support Small Business Saturday
