Conway community rallies to support Small Business Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway community all played a part in Small Business Saturday, as dozens of residents and visitors browsed around local shops on Saturday.

“We bought a few things in here, and it was only like 40 bucks,” said Katrina Blizzard. “It was a pretty good deal.”

Blizzard, a mom of five, said she understands the value in those across the city working from the ground up.

On the heels of Black Friday, she was ready to pay it forward as part of Small Business Saturday.

“I’m not a big spender per se, but if there’s something that’s worth it, yeah, we like to take advantage of the deals and support locals,” she said.

It’s something both businesses and the Conway community are benefiting from.

Staff at Heritage Baby View, a one-stop shop for 3D and 4D ultrasounds along with a baby and woman’s boutique, is witnessing first-hand.

“Foot traffic, oh my God, crazy,” said Gabby Moore, who works at the store. “It’s been so well. Saturdays, usually if we don’t have appointments, it’s a little bit slower, but we had people waiting outside at 9:50 and we open at 10.”

Other shoppers like Jeff Ventola said the variety of good restaurants is what brought him to Conway. He said the opportunity of it being Small Business Saturday wasn’t only allowing folks to just explore the city.

“We’re discovering a lot of new small businesses here that we weren’t aware of,” he said. “And particularly, a nice small community like Conway is so attractive to us. It’s very appealing. It’s got a hometown feel to like when I was a kid.”

Staff over at The Haberdashery Gentleman’s Clothiers said they’re now celebrating 35 years of being a part of the thriving city and shared similar sentiments.

“I think it brings in awareness to people that we are here, and we need your business to stay in business,” said Tracy Pickens, an employee at The Haberdashery. “We know that the dollars that you spend here for the most part stay here.”

Blizzard said even if it’s just browsing the area or finding some downtime with the entire family, the support goes a long way.

“I think it’s just important to like get out of the house and go see what’s around you and you know just kind of support the people that are building your community,” she said.

