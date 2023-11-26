Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a Pawleys Island restaurant.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a Pawleys Island restaurant.

Deputies say they targeted Pawleys Island Tavern after receiving complaints from the community about underage alcohol consumption on Nov. 24.

“The focus was to identify and charge those persons who would deliberately — or through negligence — provide alcoholic beverages to our teens,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on social media.

The sheriff’s office says one person, whose name has not been released, has been charged with providing alcohol to minors, and four minors are facing possession of alcohol charges.

They say charges are pending against Pawleys Island Tavern.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
LIST: Holiday events around the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
James Madison wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs for a touchdown against Coastal Carolina...
James Madison bullies Coastal Carolina out of Sun Belt title game race, 56-14
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Myrtle Beach Police say they see more car breaks in during this weekend than other times of the...
Myrtle Beach police see increase in car break-ins over Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Conway community rallies to support Small Business Saturday
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs away from South Carolina defensive tackle Tonka...
Barnes’ TD, Weitz three field goals lift Clemson to 16-7 victory over rival South Carolina
Showers at times through tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Quick-hitting showers to end the weekend
Conway community rallies to support Small Business Saturday
Conway community rallies to support Small Business Saturday
SCHP: Driver killed in Marlboro County crash