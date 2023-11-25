Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

State parks offer free admission for Black Friday

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - All 47 state parks across South Carolina offered free park admission on Friday to help people get out of stores and into nature.

One family drove over four hours to visit Huntington Beach State Park, while admission was free.

“This is our first time. I’m really excited for the alligators and stuff,” said that family’s children, Alis and Dima Gegeniger.

The family said they are not much of Black Friday shoppers, so instead, they decided to spend time together, outdoors.

“We had to do something today. Yeah we had to get out of the house,” said the kids.

They were on an adventure to find alligators.

“We just decided to maybe go to a park and have some fun,” said Dima.

Josh Haney, a senior park ranger at Huntington Beach State Park, says family fun was made easier Friday with the free admission for everyone.

“The park service, as a way to incentivize people to visit parks and get out and do something different on Black Friday, they offer free admission,” said Haney.

He says the park has a variety of activities to offer from hiking, bird watching and even visiting historic ruins.

Selective historic tours were also complimentary today.

He says the free admission to the park is really paying off this year.

“You can tell by all the traffic we’ve got today, that it has worked. We’ve got a lot of visitors today,” said Haney.

As for Alis and Dima, they’re not worried about admission, they’re just worried about spotting wildlife.

“It’s going to be a pretty fun time seeing an alligator... I hope our dog doesn’t eat them,” said Dima.

One of the park’s next big events is the First Day Hike in 2024, which is complimentary with park admission on Jan. 1.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant
West Florence High School
Florence NAACP calls for answers after suspected rape at high school, delay in notifying parents
Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
West Florence High School
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
Attempted carjacking
Darlington Co. deputies searching for attempted carjacking suspects

Latest News

Myrtle Beach Police say they see more car breaks in during this weekend than other times of the...
Myrtle Beach police see increase in car break-ins over Thanksgiving weekend
Mostly sunny, breeze and cool.
FIRST ALERT: Bright and brisk Saturday
Person killed in Florence shooting, police say
Myrtle Beach police see increase in break-ins during Black Friday