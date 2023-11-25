State parks offer free admission for Black Friday

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - All 47 state parks across South Carolina offered free park admission on Friday to help people get out of stores and into nature.

One family drove over four hours to visit Huntington Beach State Park, while admission was free.

“This is our first time. I’m really excited for the alligators and stuff,” said that family’s children, Alis and Dima Gegeniger.

The family said they are not much of Black Friday shoppers, so instead, they decided to spend time together, outdoors.

“We had to do something today. Yeah we had to get out of the house,” said the kids.

They were on an adventure to find alligators.

“We just decided to maybe go to a park and have some fun,” said Dima.

Josh Haney, a senior park ranger at Huntington Beach State Park, says family fun was made easier Friday with the free admission for everyone.

“The park service, as a way to incentivize people to visit parks and get out and do something different on Black Friday, they offer free admission,” said Haney.

He says the park has a variety of activities to offer from hiking, bird watching and even visiting historic ruins.

Selective historic tours were also complimentary today.

He says the free admission to the park is really paying off this year.

“You can tell by all the traffic we’ve got today, that it has worked. We’ve got a lot of visitors today,” said Haney.

As for Alis and Dima, they’re not worried about admission, they’re just worried about spotting wildlife.

“It’s going to be a pretty fun time seeing an alligator... I hope our dog doesn’t eat them,” said Dima.

One of the park’s next big events is the First Day Hike in 2024, which is complimentary with park admission on Jan. 1.

