Person killed in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead following a Saturday morning shooting.

The Florence Police Department says the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Heritage Lane.

Police said a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, there is no description of any suspects and no arrests have been made.

The incident is being investigated by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

