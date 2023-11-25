Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police see increase in car break-ins over Thanksgiving weekend

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says they see more cars broken into during Thanksgiving weekend than at other points in the year.

The department says it has to do with people leaving visible items in their cars creating easy access to crooks.

Authorities are encouraging residents and visitors to take some extra precautions with their personal information and purchases to protect themselves during the holiday.

“If you have things in your vehicle, make sure to bring them in at night. Don’t leave them visible in plain sight in your car,” said MBPD Cpl. Chris Starling. “Or if you’re going out shopping, make sure to bring them in your trunk so that nobody can see them.”

Officers say Black Friday actually has a lot of opportunity for these crimes as waves of people are going in and out of stores, buying several items at a time.

They encourage shoppers to hide their items or bring them inside as soon as possible.

While thieves can take advantage of deals anywhere, officers say the Myrtle Beach area has more opportunity for these crimes because of how many visitors we see coming to shop in the Grand Strand specifically.

