Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

FIRST ALERT: Quick-hitting showers to end the weekend

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system passing south of the area tonight will bring a quick-hitting round of showers before clearing and colder weather arrives this week.

TODAY

Sunny skies and chilly temperatures this morning will give way to increasing clouds today. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to near 60. A storm system will brush the region starting this evening and through tonight. A few light showers will become likely around sunset today with the best chance of rain arriving overnight. No heavy rain is expected.

Turning cloudy today with a few showers by sunset.
Turning cloudy today with a few showers by sunset.(WMBF)

The showers will come to an end before daybreak Monday as temperatures settle into the middle and upper 40s. Rainfall totals will only reach around a quarter of an inch near the coast with lower amounts inland.

Showers at times through tonight.
Showers at times through tonight.(WMBF)

MONDAY

Clear skies return Monday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s with a gusty breeze.

NEXT WEEK

Much colder air will blow into the region starting Monday night. By Tuesday, a winter-like forecast is on tap with afternoon temperatures only in the lower 50s. Tuesday night is shaping up to be the coldest night so far this season with overnight temperatures near 30 at the beach and all the way into the middle 20s inland.

Chilly temperatures stick around through Wednesday and Wednesday night before milder air returns again for the end of the week when some spots will see temperatures near 70.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
LIST: Holiday events around the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
James Madison wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs for a touchdown against Coastal Carolina...
James Madison bullies Coastal Carolina out of Sun Belt title game race, 56-14
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Person killed in Florence shooting, police say

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
FIRST ALERT: Bright and brisk Saturday
Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will slow down travel for much of today before more...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and tough travel to kick off Wednesday
An active stretch of weather will bring showers to the area today with periods of heavy rain...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain at times tonight and Wednesday
Several bouts of rain are likely this week.
FIRST ALERT: Active weather on tap for the holiday week