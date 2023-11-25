FIRST ALERT: Quick-hitting showers to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system passing south of the area tonight will bring a quick-hitting round of showers before clearing and colder weather arrives this week.

TODAY

Sunny skies and chilly temperatures this morning will give way to increasing clouds today. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to near 60. A storm system will brush the region starting this evening and through tonight. A few light showers will become likely around sunset today with the best chance of rain arriving overnight. No heavy rain is expected.

Turning cloudy today with a few showers by sunset. (WMBF)

The showers will come to an end before daybreak Monday as temperatures settle into the middle and upper 40s. Rainfall totals will only reach around a quarter of an inch near the coast with lower amounts inland.

Showers at times through tonight. (WMBF)

MONDAY

Clear skies return Monday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s with a gusty breeze.

NEXT WEEK

Much colder air will blow into the region starting Monday night. By Tuesday, a winter-like forecast is on tap with afternoon temperatures only in the lower 50s. Tuesday night is shaping up to be the coldest night so far this season with overnight temperatures near 30 at the beach and all the way into the middle 20s inland.

Chilly temperatures stick around through Wednesday and Wednesday night before milder air returns again for the end of the week when some spots will see temperatures near 70.

