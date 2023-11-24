South Strand church hosts ‘No one Alone On the Holidays’ Thanksgiving dinner

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - On a holiday all about being thankful, the community members at Low Country Community Church are thankful for the people they know and love and the even people they don’t.

It’s what keeps volunteers coming back to serve, year after year.

Now in its 16th year, the church’s Pastor Steve Fairchild said their NOAH Program, or ‘No one Alone On the Holidays’, has grown tremendously.

He said it wouldn’t happen if he didn’t have the community’s support.

“It’s an opportunity for us to be at his hands and feet and just to love on people,” said Fairchild. “We us a turkey dinner as an instrument for people to get together in fellowship who would otherwise be alone on the holidays.”

Fairchild said their preparations started months ago all leading up to Thanksgiving day.

Through the hundreds of helping hands, and one thousand pounds of turkey, those who gather at the church said Thanksgiving is all about giving the gift of community.

“If they are lonely or they burn their turkey, they can come here, have a good meal, but have great fun meeting new families,” Fairchild said.

The church donates any leftovers from the holiday dinner to local organizations.

