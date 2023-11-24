Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

South Strand church hosts ‘No one Alone On the Holidays’ Thanksgiving dinner

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - On a holiday all about being thankful, the community members at Low Country Community Church are thankful for the people they know and love and the even people they don’t.

It’s what keeps volunteers coming back to serve, year after year.

Now in its 16th year, the church’s Pastor Steve Fairchild said their NOAH Program, or ‘No one Alone On the Holidays’, has grown tremendously.

He said it wouldn’t happen if he didn’t have the community’s support.

“It’s an opportunity for us to be at his hands and feet and just to love on people,” said Fairchild. “We us a turkey dinner as an instrument for people to get together in fellowship who would otherwise be alone on the holidays.”

Fairchild said their preparations started months ago all leading up to Thanksgiving day.

Through the hundreds of helping hands, and one thousand pounds of turkey, those who gather at the church said Thanksgiving is all about giving the gift of community.

“If they are lonely or they burn their turkey, they can come here, have a good meal, but have great fun meeting new families,” Fairchild said.

The church donates any leftovers from the holiday dinner to local organizations.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Florence High School
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
Joseph Moxey
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Horry Co. home, attack victim with screwdriver
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Darnell Jones-Legree is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful...
Myrtle Beach man points gun at furniture store coworker, report states
Tony Wayne Cook Jr
Florence man accused of assaulting juvenile, threatening to kill police during standoff

Latest News

Myrtle Beach coffee shop hosts free community Thanksgiving dinner
Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant
Lowcountry church hosts 'No one Alone On the Holidays' Thanksgiving dinner
HCFR: Car crashes into home in Longs; no injuries reported
Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant