Police: 1 injured after stabbing in McColl

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - McColl police are investigating after a stabbing on Thanksgiving evening left one person recovering in the hospital.

Officers were called to the area of Main Street and Winnance Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports that someone had been stabbed. When officers arrived they found the victim and immediately began providing medical assistance while they waited for EMS to arrive.

The victim was later taken to an area hospital by the Marlboro County EMS. There is no update on the victim’s condition at this time.

Upon investigating at the scene police learned a heated argument had started at the town park where police found the victim which led to the suspect stabbing the victim.

The suspect ran away and witnesses were unable to confirm in which direction they left. Officers were given details about the suspect’s identity but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator C. Bulusan of the McColl Police Department at 843-523-5223 or 843-479-9999. All tips may be submitted anonymously.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

