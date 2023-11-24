Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix. London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant
2 children killed in fatal accident.
SCHP: 1 dead, another injured after 2-car crash near Pamplico
West Florence High School
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
The shop has long been a Myrtle Beach staple.
Beloved Myrtle Beach doughnut shop closes its doors
Neighbors on alert after suspected break-in, attack at Surfside Beach area home
Neighbors on alert after suspected break-in, attack at Surfside Beach area home

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Qatari Foreign Ministry confirms release of 24 hostages, including 13 Israelis, after seven weeks in captivity in Gaza
CCMF Announcement
Lady A, Megan Moroney to play at Carolina Country Music Fest
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police: 1 injured after stabbing in McColl